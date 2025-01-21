ALERT: Frigid forecast today with single digit high temperatures

Headlines



COLDEST HIGH TEMPERATURE OF THE WEEK

WE FALL SUB ZERO THIS EVENING

GRADUAL WARMING TREND STARTS TOMORROW AFTERNOON

Today is the coldest high temperature of the entire week. We will hold steady in the mid single digits for much of the day and then temperatures will start to fall this afternoon and we will actually be below zero before midnight tonight. Wind chill values will be steady and hover around -15° for much of the afternoon. Try to limit times outdoors and bundle up if you are going to be out and about.

Low temperatures will be sub zero overnight making it the coldest night likely for most this winter season. These low temperatures will occur shortly after midnight and then we will actually start to climb every so slightly overnight.

We'll start the day near 0° as you walk out the door but we'll end with highs around 20° in the afternoon. While that is still very cold it is much better than where we will be today.

Temperatures will eventually be above freezing by the weekend. Be patient and bundle up until then.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Frigid. Partly cloudy. High: 5°

Overnight: Clear and bitter. Low: -4° (slowly rising towards daybreak)

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy High: 22°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Sct. snow showers. High: 29°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast