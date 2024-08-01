Watch Now
ALERT: Periods of storms today. Some could be severe.

Periods of showers and storms expected to cross central Indiana today. A batch of rain and storms this morning should largely stay below severe levels. Additional storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Some of these could have heavy rainfall and gusty winds. There is a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather.

Outside of rain chances, mostly cloudy skies will keep a lid on temperatures. Look for afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s.

We end the week with one more chance for scattered storms. A few storms could produce gusty winds. Dry weather returns in time for the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Periods of storms. High: 83°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with scattered t'storms. High: 80°
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 87°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

