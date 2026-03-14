ALERT: Windy Sunday ends with severe storms

Today is certainly the calmer weather day of the weekend. We keep cloudy skies this evening into tonight, but the forecast stays dry. Look for lows in the middle 40s.

Gusty winds make a quick return Sunday. All of Central Indiana is included in a Wind ADVISORY from 11AM Sunday to 8AM Monday. Southerly wind gusts between 40 and 55 mph will be with us throughout the day. It's a good idea to go ahead and clean up any debris that might have blown around in the wind Friday, before it takes flight again.

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Gusty winds bring in a quick shot of warmer air. Temperatures jump into the lower 70s for afternoon highs. That's warm, but we're unlikely to reach the record of 80°. Skies stay cloudy.

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We have another threat for severe weather Sunday evening into Sunday night. A line of storms should enter the western portion of the state around 8pm. We expect it to approach the Indy area around 10pm and get into eastern areas around midnight. There is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) covering areas around Indy and to the SW. A Slight Risk (Level 2/5) covers the rest of the state. Damaging winds are the main threat, but we can't rule out a couple of tornadoes as well.

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Temperatures turn sharply colder overnight. By Monday morning, we'll find temperatures falling into the 20s. Scattered snow showers could bring some light accumulations and slick spots. Winds stay gusty, which will bring wind chills in the teens.

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Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 75°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Storms late. High: 72°

Monday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers. Temps fall into the 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 30°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast