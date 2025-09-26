An absolutely perfect fall-weather weekend is on tap

Headlines



PERFECT WEEKEND WEATHER

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES

ANOTHER LONG & DRY STRETCH

Any Friday evening plans—whether they involve high school football or just being out and about around town—are in great shape. Skies will be clear and temperatures will be comfortable. However, once the sun sets, it will cool off quickly back into the 60s, so you might want to have a jacket handy.

WRTV

You couldn’t draw up better weather for the first weekend of fall and the last weekend of September. Mornings will be cool (in the low 50s), but afternoon temperatures will be running well above normal. Look for high temperatures on Saturday to be in the low 80s.

WRTV

On Sunday, we will add a couple more degrees to the high temperature as we climb into the mid-80s.

wrtv

Much of next week will be running well above normal, and it will be dry as well. We'll keep an eye on a tropical system heading toward the Carolinas, but at this point, it looks like it might just send some cloud cover our way in the middle of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clear skies Low: 57°

Saturday: Sunny skies High: 83°

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 85°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 84°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast