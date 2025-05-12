An unsettled weather pattern brings daily rain chances through Thursday

Headlines



DAILY RAIN CHANCE THROUGH THURSDAY

NEAR RECORD HEAT ON THURSDAY AS WELL

WATCHING POTENTIAL FOR SEVERE WEATHER LATE THURSDAY

A very slow-moving upper-level area of low pressure will keep us in an unsettled weather pattern. This means there will be daily rain chances through Thursday. Additionally, Thursday is also a day when we could reach a record high temperature, followed by a threat of severe weather in the evening hours.

WRTV

Tuesday is by no means a washout. In fact, there will be many dry hours with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s, with a touch more humidity as well. Rain chances will be spotty and primarily occur during the peak heat of the day in the afternoon and early evening. Severe weather isn't expected, but some gusty winds and heavy downpours may be possible on a spotty basis.

WRTV

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday, with an afternoon storm threat. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s, again bringing more of a muggy feel. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with very summer-like conditions, featuring highs in the upper 80s and muggy weather.

WRTV

88° is my forecast, which is also the record high for that date. The heat will come to an end that evening with the passage of a cold front. With that front will come the threat of strong to severe storms. There are many variables to iron out yet, so a severe weather outbreak is not guaranteed, but the possibility is there, and we will keep you updated.

WRTV

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire state in a highlighted area for this potential.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 63°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy - Sct. storms. High: 76°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy - Sct. storms. High: 81°

Thursday: Hot & humid. PM Severe threat. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast