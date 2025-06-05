An unsettled weather pattern keeps showers in the forecast Friday

Headlines



SCATTERED SHOWERS ON FRIDAY

NEAR SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES

HIT OR MISS RAIN THIS WEEKEND

Spotty showers and a few downpours will continue this evening before gradually fading. There may be some hit-or-miss showers this evening and overnight, but nothing significant and no heavy rain is expected.

Most of Friday will be dry. However, in the afternoon and evening, there could be a few isolated storms moving through at least parts of the area. It appears that areas south of I-70 will have the best chance of experiencing heavier downpours.

Once we reach the weekend, the chances of rain will decrease, but will not disappear completely. It appears there may be some hit-or-miss showers on Saturday, with better chances for more widespread showers on Sunday afternoon. In between, we should still see plenty of sunshine.

High temperatures will be around 80°

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Cloudy. Spotty showers. Low: 66°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Sct. showers High: 81°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Spot PM storm. High: 80°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Sct. PM Storms. HIgh: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast