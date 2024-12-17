Watch Now
Another above normal day as sunshine returns

  • 5°-15° ABOVE NORMAL TODAY
  • MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES
  • COLDER WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Plenty of sunshine in the forecast today as we get a nice opportunity dry out. After two rounds of heavy rain we will get an opportunity to dry out. With the sunshine high temperatures will again be above normal. Look for a high around 50° in Indy with slightly cooler number to the north and warmer to the south.

Clouds will increase quickly overnight and tomorrow morning a few showers and drizzle will be possible. It may be just cold enough in northern locations for a few snowflakes to mix in. All the precipitation will be very light and by the afternoon some sunshine will work in. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Once we get past tomorrow we will transition to much colder weather for the end of the week and the weekend. With the cold will be some snow showers as well on Friday and maybe some minor accumulation.

Temperatures do warm back up heading towards Christmas.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Sun & clouds. High: 50°
Overnight: Clouds increase. Low: 36°
Tomorrow: Light AM Mix the partly cloudy. High: 44°
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Colder. High: 38°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

