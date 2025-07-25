Another Alert Day Friday; heat continues along with scattered thunderstorms

Headlines



HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH 8 PM FRIDAY

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS TODAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND

RELIEF FROM HEAT FINALLY IN SIGHT

Friday is another Alert Day - this time for heat and for thunderstorms that will bring periodic downpours.

A heat advisory is in place for areas Indianapolis and south. This lasts until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat indices could once again climb into the triple digits in this area.

The northern portion of the state (areas not included in the heat advisory), will be slightly cooler because of clouds and rain. Severe weather is not expected today, but periods of downpours are likely from time to time in addition to lightning.

We could continue to see scattered thunderstorms across the state Friday night and Saturday. Sunday storms will be a bit more isolated, and look more likely in the evening. It's still hot and humid this weekend, with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.

Humidity peaks early next week. Triple digit heat indices are possible Monday and Tuesday. Relief is finally in sight - high temperatures fall to the low 80s by Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hot & humid. Scattered thunderstorms. High: 93°

Overnight: Few thunderstorms. Low: 75°

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 90°

Sunday: Isolated PM storms. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast