Another beautiful day Sunday to round out the weekend

SUNNY STRETCH CONTINUES

TEMPERATURES ABOVE NORMAL

EXTENDED RAIN-FREE FORECAST

If you enjoyed the forecast Saturday, you'll enjoy Sunday as well. Temperatures in the morning start near 60°. A bit of patchy fog is possible early in the morning.

The rest of the day Sunday is dry, sunny, and warm, with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the week, we have an extended period of dry, sunny weather. Drought conditions will not improve with a lack of rain through the 7-Day Forecast, but this means there is plenty of time this week to get outdoors.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Patchy fog possible. Low: 60°

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 87°

Monday: Sunny skies. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast