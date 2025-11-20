Another cloudy day Thursday; rain returns Friday

Headlines



FOGGY, CLOUDY THURSDAY

RAIN RETURNS FRIDAY

ABOVE NORMAL WEEKEND TEMPERATURES

Be prepared for another foggy start Thursday. The day stays cloudy once again. Temperatures are slightly warmer than the past few days, with highs in the low 50s. The day should stay mainly dry, although a stray shower is not out of the question.

WRTV

Most rain will hold off until early Friday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to get Friday started.

WRTV

Rain continues to push across Central Indiana through the day Friday. Rain will be falling steadily, so have an umbrella ready to go. Temperatures are a bit warmer to end the week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WRTV

Rain will likely still be around for your Friday night plans. The last few showers end early Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday is dry with clouds clearing. Sunday is a little warmer with more sunshine.

We'll prepare for another round of rain that's looking likely around Tuesday of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy. Stray shower possible. High: 52°

Overnight: Showers starting. Low: 48°

Friday: Rain likely. High: 57°

