Another cold day Tuesday; then a snow shower chance New Year's Eve Wednesday

Headlines



ANOTHER COLD DAY TUESDAY

SNOW SHOWERS NEW YEAR'S EVE WEDNESDAY

SLIGHTLY WARMER BY THE WEEKEND

You'll need to keep your hat and gloves around for the foreseeable future.

Monday evening, temperatures are steady in the low 20s. It's still breezy this evening, with some wind gusts 25 - 30 mph. Wind chills in the single digits are possible for your evening plans.

Overnight lows dip into the teens, but wind chills near zero are possible early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we'll see some peeks of sunshine. The day remains cold and breezy, with highs staying in the 20s once again. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible, leaving us with wind chills in the teens. There could be a few flurries, especially in the second half of the day.

Temperatures will climb slightly on Wednesday (New Year's Eve) with highs in the mid 30s. Wednesday evening, a few light snow showers will move across Central Indiana. Any accumulations will remain minor, with the possibility of up to half an inch of snow in North Central Indiana.

The first day of 2026 Thursday will feature more sunshine, but temperatures will stay in the 20s once again.

The weekend forecast looks dry, and temperatures will slowly climb through the 30s to end the 7-Day Forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Low: 16°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cold. Flurries possible. High: 29°

New Year's Eve Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with PM snow showers. High: 35°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast