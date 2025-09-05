Another cold front Friday will lead to cooler weekend temperatures

Headlines



BECOMING CLOUDY & BREEZY FRIDAY

FEW SHOWERS FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING

COOL BUT DRY WEEKEND

Friday morning we'll see some sunshine, although it may look a bit hazy. Some wildfire smoke is moving into the Hoosier state.

A cold front will push through the area later today, giving us a breezy, mostly cloudy second half of the day. Wind gusts 20+ mph are possible. The front will push any lingering wildfire smoke out of the area.

High temperatures will make it into the lower 70s to the north. The front moves from north to south, allowing areas south of Indianapolis to warm a bit more into the upper 70s.

For your Friday night plans, skies are cloudy, and a few light rain showers or sprinkles are possible, but it shouldn't be a complete wash for your plans.

While a few showers linger into early Saturday morning, most of the day is dry with some clouds clearing. Temperatures will be near 70° both Saturday and Sunday, so it will be cool but sunny for outdoor weekend plans. Fall-lovers will really enjoy this weekend's forecast!

High temperatures will warm through the 70s and into the low 80s as we look to next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sun & clouds. Breezy. Shower chance late. High: 76°

Overnight: Scattered rain showers. Low: 52°

Saturday: Clouds clearing and cooler. High: 71°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast