Another great day Thursday; tracking next storm chance

Headlines



ANOTHER NICE DAY THURSDAY

WARM & WINDY FRIDAY

STORMS FRIDAY OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY

After a brisk start Thursday morning, enjoy a beautiful day. Temperatures warm through the 70s this afternoon. Skies are mainly sunny, with a few clouds developing at times. This could also bring an isolated rain shower, but most areas stay completely dry today.

Friday is dry during the day, but warm and windy. Wind will be disruptive to any outdoor plans Friday. Wind gusts by evening could reach 40+ mph.

Stay weather aware Friday overnight into Saturday morning.

A round of storms (some could reach severe criteria) will produce gusty winds and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out with this system. Wind gusts even outside of storms could reach 50 mph Saturday. One to two inches of rain could mean some localized flooding.

Before this system - make sure you know where your safe spot is in case of severe weather. Charge your phone and make sure your alerts are on for weather notifications Friday night. Keep a flashlight by your bed in case of power outages.

Behind the system, more rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures crash into the 40s Sunday, but they warm again next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sun and clouds. High: 74°

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 52°

Friday: Becoming windy. Dry day. Overnight storms. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast