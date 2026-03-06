Another Round of Rain and Storms to Start Saturday; Dry Sunday as Clocks Go Forward

Headlines



SHOWERS & STORMS THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON

CLOCKS GO AHEAD ONE HOUR SUNDAY MORNING

SUNDAY IS DRY

A new record high temperature was set in Indianapolis this afternoon as we climbed to 77 degrees. The old record was 75°, set back in 1973. We won’t be quite that warm going forward, but we will still remain mild and well above normal through the middle of next week. If you have plans this Friday evening, you’ll be in great shape—go find a patio! It will be a bit windy, but it will stay dry, with rain holding off until after midnight.

Rain will move back in after midnight and closer to daybreak on Saturday. The morning hours look fairly wet, with numerous showers and storms. Heavy rain will again be possible, which is not good news for flooded areas in central Indiana. The severe threat looks fairly low; however, an isolated thunderstorm warning isn't completely out of the question due to some gusty winds. If you have outdoor events in the morning, make sure you stay weather aware and plan on getting wet. We do start to dry out in the afternoon, so the day isn’t a washout. There will likely be one last little band of rain around 5 p.m. when the front moves through. Once that happens, we’re done with the rain.

Temperatures will remain mild, in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday.

Don't forget to turn the clock ahead one hour as you go to sleep Saturday night.

The rest of your Sunday is dry with highs around 60°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Storms move back in Low: 64°

Saturday: Stormy morning then drier in the afternoon High: 71°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 61°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. PM Storms. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast