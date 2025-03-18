Another round of severe weather possible Wednesday evening

Headlines



WIND ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF WEDNESDAY

SEVERE THREAT WEDNESDAY EVENING

COLDER WITH SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAY.



Temperatures will remain mild Wednesday as we climb into the mid 60s before the cold front arrives in the evening hours. The wind will pick up ahead of the front but we should remain dry until the evening hours.

With the wind picking up a Wind Advisory will be in place for much of the area Wednesday for gusts up to 50 mph. Then the storms will come through in the evening hours.

Wind and hail will be the main threats but we can't rule out the chance of an isolated tornado once again.

Once the front clears the area it will turn much colder with rain and snow showers possible on Thursday. The snow won't accumulate but here we are on the first day of spring talking about snow with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Severe treat after 6 pm High: 66°

Thursday: Rain/snow showers. High: 45°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

