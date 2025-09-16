Another warm day Tuesday; temperatures start to fall this weekend

Headlines



ANOTHER WARM, DRY DAY TUESDAY

TEMPERATURES NEAR 90° TO END THE WEEK

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

TEMPERATURES FALL THIS WEEKEND

It's another warm, dry day Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are once again warmer than normal (normal is 79° for mid-September) in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

WRTV

Expect more of the same as the week continues. High temperatures could climb closer to the 90° mark as we end the week as dry weather continues.

WRTV

This weekend, rain and thunderstorm chances are possible both Saturday and Sunday. Some rain also lingers into Monday. We will continue to monitor this system to see how it will impact your outdoor plans.

Temperatures fall into the mid 80s Saturday then the low 80s starting Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sun & clouds. High: 88°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 62°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast