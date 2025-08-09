Another warm, humid day Sunday

Headlines



HOT & HUMID WEATHER CONTINUES

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES THIS WEEK

Saturday evening is dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will fall through the 80s. Overnight, low temperatures fall near 70° under mostly clear skies.

Skies are sunny early Sunday, with a few more clouds building by afternoon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Sunday evening, but most of the day will stay dry to round out the weekend. High temperatures are in the low 90s, but we will feel a little bit warmer with the humidity.

This week stays warm, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. No day looks to be a complete wash out, but there are daily thunderstorm chances. Locally heavy rain could be possible at times within thunderstorms. We will continue to monitor to see if any severe weather looks possible for the week ahead.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 71°

Sunday: AM sun, PM clouds. Warm & muggy. High: 91°

Monday: Warm & muggy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast