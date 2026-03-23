Another week with spring temperature swings

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COOL START TO THE WEEK MONDAY

WARMING TREND MID-WEEK

TEMPERATURES CRASH AGAIN FRIDAY

This week, it's another spring temperature rollercoaster in Central Indiana.

Monday's temperatures stay below normal, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some clouds clear this afternoon as the wind calms slightly.

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Monday evening you'll want a coat. As the sun sets, temperatures fall again into the 30s.

WRTV

Tuesday morning it's a cold start, with some temperatures dipping into the 20s. You may want to cover outdoor plants that are susceptible to the cold overnight.

WRTV

The rest of Tuesday we'll see a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures are back to normal March level by afternoon, with highs in the mid 50s.

WRTV

The warming trend continues as we reach 70° on Wednesday. This may be the nicest day of the week. Thursday is warmer, with highs in the upper 70s, but there will be some rain and thunderstorms through part of the day.

Rain showers end early Friday morning. Following this, temperatures crash again to end the week, with highs staying near 50°.

An early peek at the weekend shows temperatures at or slightly below normal with a mix of clouds and sun both Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clouds clearing. Breezy. High: 48°

Overnight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 31°

Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast