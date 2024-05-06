Areas of showers today. Severe weather threat tomorrow

Headlines



SPOTTY SHOWERS TODAY

SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE STORMS TOMORROW

ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE STORMS WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers will move through during the day today. Most them should be fairly light and we are not expecting severe weather for the day today. A couple downpours will be possible in the afternoon with lightning but lots of dry hours. Temperatures will be above normal as we climb into the low 70s.

WX

Tomorrow there will be two rounds of potential storms. The first will be a weakening line of storms entering the state late morning. The second and better chance of severe weather will be in the afternoon hours. Wind and hail will be the main threat as the isolated storms move through. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

WX

The best severe threat will be Wednesday of this week during the afternoon hours. All forms of severe weather will be possible and you need to be weather aware. The Storm Prediction Center already has much of the area under an "Enhanced Risk" of severe storms.

WX

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers. Mainly light. High: 75°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy- Spot Shower. Low: 62°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy - Spotty showers threat. High: 79°

Wednesday: Enhanced Risk. PM severe storms likely. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast