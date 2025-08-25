August ends cooler than normal after a hot month

Headlines



BELOW NORMAL BUT COMFORTABLE TEMPS

DRY THIS ENTIRE WEEK

SOME 40's IN THE MORNING

It will be a very quiet evening, with seasonably cool temperatures across the area. Any clouds will fade at sunset, and temperatures will quickly drop from the mid to the low 60s

With those clear skies, overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s in some areas. They should stay in the low 50s around the metro area. Open the windows and give the air conditioning a break after it’s been working overtime the past few weeks and even months.

Tuesday brings partly cloudy skies once again, with temperatures in the low 70s. This is about 10° below normal. Some added cloud cover may develop in the afternoon, but we will stay dry.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, temperatures will be back up around 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine. So if you are heading out camping or maybe to football games, you will be in great shape.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear and cool Low: 53° (40's outlying)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. High: 73°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 76°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 76°

