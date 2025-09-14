Back into the upper 80s today with 90s on the way

Headlines



HIGH TEMPS IN THE UPPER 80'S

90'S FOR MANY THIS WEEK

COLD FRONT ARRIVES ON FRIDAY

Our Sunday is off to a great start! After some need rain yesterday we will have plenty of sunshine again today. Look for highs to climb into the mid to upper 80's this afternoon.

wrtv

If you are heading the the Colts game the roof is closed. Not for rain but likely for the heat. It will be warm tailgating and after the game .

wrtv

Starting tomorrow, we make the jump into the low 90s and then will stay there for much of the week. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s, so still fairly comfortable as you sleep.

wrtv

While it will be hot, we will likely stay below record levels much of the week. You can see where they are the next three days above. A cold front will arrive Friday with cooler temperatures and our next rain chance.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 65°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast