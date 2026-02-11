Back to February temperatures Wednesday; warming trend starts again Friday

Headlines



SLICK SPOTS WEDNESDAY MORNING

SUNNY, MILD AFTERNOON

WARMING TREND STARTS AGAIN FRIDAY

SUNDAY RAIN CHANCE

Coming off of a warm Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday morning will feel cool. Temperatures overnight dipped below freezing, so there could be some slick spots on roads, sidewalks, and parking lots.

The day is sunny and a little breezy at times. High temperatures are near normal this afternoon, around 40°, so we'll likely see more snow melting.

WRTV

It's another cool start Thursday in the low 20s, so once again, there could be some slick spots. Thursday is cloudier with highs still mild near 40°.

WRTV

The warming trend starts on Friday. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s to end the week with lots of sunshine.

WRTV

Clouds return on Valentine's Day Saturday as temperatures push 50°.

Saturday overnight, rain moves into the southern portion of the Hoosier state. Rain continues Sunday, and it looks to stay mainly south of Indianapolis. We are still several days out from this, so keep checking back for updates on exact track and timing of this system.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the 50s early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny & mild. High: 40°

Overnight: Becoming cloudier. Slick spots possible. Low: 25°

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 40°

Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: 47°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast