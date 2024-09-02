Headlines



BEAUTIFUL LABOR DAY FORECAST

BACK INTO THE 80S BY WEDNESDAY

BIG PUSH OF COOL AIR THIS WEEKEND

A perfect holiday forecast for you today with sunny skies, low humidity and very comfortable temperatures. Look for highs today in the mid to upper 70s. The oppressive heat has been pushed out of the area for the foreseeable future.

Skies remain clear overnight with low temperatures in the upper 40s in northern locations and low 50s for everyone else.

Looking ahead we will be back in the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front on Friday.

Once the front moves through on Friday a big cool down will be in store for us this upcoming weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 76°

Overnight: Clear and cool. Low: 53°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast