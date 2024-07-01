Beautiful Monday forecast before storm chances return Wednesday

Headlines



Welcome to the month of July. We open the month with a beautiful day of weather. The humidity will be low, skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Yes, that is a bit below normal but with the strong July sun it will feel great.

Tomorrow temperatures will be more seasonable in the mid 80s. The humidity comes up a touch but it will still be very pleasant. That changes on Wednesday as the humidity surges and temperatures climb close to 90°.

As we get into the holiday weekend, storm chances will return. Some spotty storms are possible Wednesday but Thursday will potentially have the best chance of storms.

We will fine tune the forecast for firework celebrations as we get closer.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 57°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 86°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Storm chance. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast