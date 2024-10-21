Beautiful weather with sunshine and mild temperatures

Headlines



SUNNY SKIES AND ABOVE NORMAL

LIMITED RAIN CHANCES

COOLER WEATHER ARRIVES FOR THE WEEKEND

Beautiful weather once again today as highs will climb well above normal. Look for temperatures to be in the upper 70s and low 80s. This will come with mostly sunny skies and very light winds.

WRTV

Temperatures will cool off into the 50s overnight with clear skies and then rebound quickly once again tomorrow back into the mid to upper 70s.

WRTV

Two cold fronts will come through this week. One Wednesday evening and then again on Friday. Each won't have much of rain chance with it. Friday probably has a little better chance but for the most part each front will just drop the temperatures a bit.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 47°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast