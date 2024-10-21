Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Beautiful weather with sunshine and mild temperatures

TK3.png
WRTV
TK3.png
Posted

Headlines

  • SUNNY SKIES AND ABOVE NORMAL
  • LIMITED RAIN CHANCES
  • COOLER WEATHER ARRIVES FOR THE WEEKEND

Beautiful weather once again today as highs will climb well above normal. Look for temperatures to be in the upper 70s and low 80s. This will come with mostly sunny skies and very light winds.

TK1.png

Temperatures will cool off into the 50s overnight with clear skies and then rebound quickly once again tomorrow back into the mid to upper 70s.

TK2.png

Two cold fronts will come through this week. One Wednesday evening and then again on Friday. Each won't have much of rain chance with it. Friday probably has a little better chance but for the most part each front will just drop the temperatures a bit.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 78°
Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 47°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 77°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day AM.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk