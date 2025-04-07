Below normal temperatures this week; freeze warning Monday overnight

Headlines



DENSE FOG MONDAY MORNING

COOLER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES

FREEZE WARNING TUESDAY 1 A.M. - 10 A.M.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN WEDNESDAY

Monday morning we are starting with some areas of dense fog, especially to the south. There could be a bit of frost in areas as temperatures are starting near the freezing mark. This morning's clear skies will turn more cloudy by afternoon. As clouds move through the area, a quick shower is possible, but many will stay completely dry today. Temperatures warm into the mid 50s, but a cool breeze out of the north picks up this afternoon.

WRTV

Temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning are even cooler, dipping into the mid 20s. Hard freeze conditions occur around 28°, so it is important to take steps to protect any flowering plants outdoors. Try covering them with a blanket, mulch, or leaves to avoid damage overnight. Bring potted plants indoors.

WRTV

Tuesday looks dry but cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wednesday and Thursday rain showers return. We should dry out Friday through the weekend as highs gradually warm again.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: AM sun. PM clouds. Becoming breezy. High: 55°

Overnight: Freeze warning. Mainly clear skies. Low: 26°

Tomorrow: Cool and sunny. High: 46°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast