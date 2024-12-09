Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Big temperature swings. Some snow also

kg 6.png
WRTV
kg 6.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • SNOW SHOWERS WEDNESDAY
  • COLD BLAST THURSDAY
  • MILDER WEEKEND

Clouds win the battle tomorrow. Skies stay mostly cloudy. Highs peak above the average high of 42 degrees.

KG 3.png

Snow showers will slide across Central Indiana Wednesday. Winds will gust over 20 mph as well. Snow showers will be followed by very cold air.

KG 4.png

Very cold temperatures greet you Thursday morning. Highs will only recover into the 20s. Sunshine should brighten the day.

KG 5.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37°
Tomorrow: 20% ch. showers. High: 45°
Wednesday: 40% ch. snow. High: 33°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KG 1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk