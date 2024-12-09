Big temperature swings. Some snow also

Headlines
- SNOW SHOWERS WEDNESDAY
- COLD BLAST THURSDAY
- MILDER WEEKEND
Clouds win the battle tomorrow. Skies stay mostly cloudy. Highs peak above the average high of 42 degrees.
Snow showers will slide across Central Indiana Wednesday. Winds will gust over 20 mph as well. Snow showers will be followed by very cold air.
Very cold temperatures greet you Thursday morning. Highs will only recover into the 20s. Sunshine should brighten the day.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37°
Tomorrow: 20% ch. showers. High: 45°
Wednesday: 40% ch. snow. High: 33°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast