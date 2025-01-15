Bitter and dangerously cold today. Warm up on the way

Headlines



BRIGHT BUT BITTER TODAY

TEMPS CLIMB OVERNIGHT

WARMER HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

Skies will be mostly sunny today but it remains bitter cold. Highs temperatures will be in the teens for most with a few southern locations in the low 20s. Bundle up if you will be out and about.

wrtv

Temperatures will remain in the teens this evening but then overnight they actually start to climb. It will be warmer when you wake up compared to when you go to sleep this evening. We should be into the mid 20s by 6am.

wrtv

As the warmer air comes in there will be some snow showers overnight. We won't see much accumulation but some of the snow showers could be potent enough to cause some slick spots on the roads.

wrtv

Once past tomorrow morning the temperatures will get above freezing both Thursday, Friday and briefly on Saturday. Saturday a storm will bring rain will some snow on the backside. Once the storm clears we usher in once again an arctic air mass.

wrtv

This one even colder than this morning. Highs might not even get out of the teens next Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 19°

Overnight: Sct. Snow showers Low: 14° but climbing

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Warmer High: 33°

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 39°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast