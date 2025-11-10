Bitter Cold Wind Chills Overnight; Big Warming Trend Coming

Headlines



WATCH FOR REFREEZING OVERNIGHT

WIND CHILL IN THE TEENS OVERNIGHT

BIG WARM UP ON THE WAY

All the accumulating snow is over for most of us. Well to the north, a few snow showers will still be possible this evening coming off Lake Michigan. If you are going out, make sure to bundle up. Temperatures will be in the 20s.

wrtv

Overnight, we will remain in the 20s under mainly clear skies. However, with the wind, it will feel like it is in the teens, so bundle up not only overnight but also as you start your Tuesday morning.

wrtv

High temperatures on Tuesday will be slightly warmer, climbing into the 40° range. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and there is a chance of a few showers or flurries during the middle part of the day. They shouldn’t amount to much, and this is not a repeat of today.

wrtv

After Tuesday, we will begin another significant warming trend. High temperatures will rise each day and peak on Saturday, reaching the upper 60s across the area. We could see a few showers on Friday and again on Sunday.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Very cold. Mainly clear. Low: 23° (Wind chill: Teens)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries/drizzle. High: 40°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 55°

Thursday: Sun & Clouds. High: 57°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast