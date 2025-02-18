Bitter cold with light snow chances the next 24 hours

Headlines



BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES TODAY

SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MINOR ACCUMULATION. HIGHER SOUTH

Today will be the coldest high temperature of the week as we only climb into the mid teens with mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers will be possible south of I-70 into the afternoon hours with another push of more steady snow overnight.

wrtv

The heaviest of the snow will pass to our south in Kentucky but light accumulation will be possible here in Indiana.

wrtv

We aren't expecting any advisories here in central Indiana but some counties in southern Indiana are under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings.

wrtv

This will be a very light and fluffy snow so it will accumulate even though we won't see a ton of moisture. In general most of the area will see up to 1" of snow. From Blooming to Columbus and south 1"-2" will be possible with up to 3" as you get closer to the Ohio River.

wrtv

Additional snow showers will be possible Wednesday evening across the area which could lead to additional minor accumulation in northern locations.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Snow showers High: 16°

Overnight: Light snow south Low: 10°

Tomorrow: Snow showers continue. High: 21°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 21°

