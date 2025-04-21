Watch Now
Breezy but mild Monday

  • WIND GUSTS 35-40 MPH MONDAY
  • BEAUTIFUL WEATHER TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
  • RAIN CHANCES TO END THE WEEK

After a round of rain early Monday morning, we will dry out for the remainder of the day. It stays breezy, with some wind gusts 35 to 40 mph possible. Temperatures are stagnant in the low to mid 60s through the day, which is right at normal high temperature level for this time in April.

MT 2.png

Clouds clear this evening as wind calms. Clear skies tonight allow low temperatures to fall into the 40s.

MT 3.png

Expect dry, sunny weather through Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are in the low 70s Tuesday, then a bit warm on Wednesday. Get outdoors and enjoy!

MT 1.png

Rain chances return Thursday late in the day, leading to rain and storm chances Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Breezy. Clouds clearing. High: 66°
Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 47°
Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

