Breezy and warmer today. Spotty storms return tomorrow

MILD BUT BREEZY TODAY

RAIN CHANCES RETURN MONDAY

BRIEFLY COOLER TUESDAY

Temperatures today will rise above normal, reaching the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. While it will be mild, conditions will also be breezy, with gusts approaching 30 mph at times. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but we will remain dry.

On Monday, temperatures will climb to around 70°F for most of us, accompanied by mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance of spotty rain or storms in the afternoon and evening, but overall it should be a dry and decent day.

Parts of southeastern and eastern Indiana are included in the marginal risk for severe weather on Monday. The better chance of stronger storms should be east in Ohio.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy High: 65°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 55°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy - Sct. storms. High: 69°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast