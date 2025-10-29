Breezy evening for all with rain chances for some

Headlines



RAIN CHANCES SOUTH AND EAST OVERNIGHT

DRY BUT BREEZY HALLOWEEN

TIME CHANGE THIS WEEKEND

We are a state divided today. Rain has been ongoing and will persist in areas south of I-70, while to the north, conditions have been and will continue to be dry. The exception is that as the storm pivots to the east, rain chances will increase on the eastern side of the state. Temperatures will be cool, and a good breeze will make it feel even cooler.

Some showers will linger tomorrow, especially across eastern areas. Then, look for increasing sunshine from west to east for a pleasant afternoon, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

As we look ahead to Halloween, it will be dry with pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s during the day and will gradually drop off in the evening.

It will be a bit breezy, which will make it feel a little cooler, but overall, it won't be too bad for Trick-or-Treating.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Areas of rain. Breezy Low: 45°

Thursday: Morning clouds. Then mostly cloudy High: 57°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy - Stray sprinkle. High: 54°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast