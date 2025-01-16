Watch Now
Brief break from the bitter cold before it returns this weekend

  • ABOVE FREEZING TODAY AND TOMORROW
  • RAIN/SNOW EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
  • ANOTHER ARCTIC BLAST EARLY NEXT WEEK

Above Freezing! That is where most of us will see our temperatures climb to this afternoon. With the warmer temperatures compared to what we have been seeing we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop back down into the 20s.

Tomorrow will be even warmer and will help make a dent in the snow pack. Look for high temperatures to climb into the 40 degree range. With temperatures this warm and some sun that will help to melt some ice off the side streets in the area.

The warm up will be brief unfortunately. Another arctic outbreak will arrive over the weekend after a storm bring rain and some snow to the area. We'll go from the 40s on Friday to the teens on Sunday to sub zero temperatures again on Monday morning.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will start below zero with highs in the single digits Monday and Tuesday. This is some dangerously cold air so make sure you take precautions and plan ahead.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy High: 34°
Overnight: Partly cloudy Low: 24°
Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. Warmer High: 40°
Saturday: Rain early then partly cloudy. High: 37° but falling

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

