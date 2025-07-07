Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brief break from the heat Monday; several rain and storm chances this week

Few storms Monday afternoon and evening
  • BREAK FROM THE HEAT MONDAY
  • MONDAY PM RAIN & STORM CHANCES
  • MOSTLY DRY TUESDAY
  • MORE RAIN & STORM CHANCES THIS WEEK

After a hot holiday weekend, we'll see a brief break from the heat Monday. Highs climb into the low to mid 80s.

The day is mainly cloudy. Afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the southeast portion of Indiana. Downpours are possible, but severe weather is not likely Monday.

We dry out overnight. Clouds clearing to the north overnight will mean slightly cooler temperatures near 60° by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is mainly dry with a bit of sunshine.

The rest of this week, we have some rain and thunderstorm chances each day, but no particular day looks to be a complete wash. Highs warm to the upper 80s to end the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. A few thunderstorms possible. High: 83°
Overnight: Mostly to partly cloudy. A little cooler. Low: 67°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

