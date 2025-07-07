Brief break from the heat Monday; several rain and storm chances this week

Headlines



BREAK FROM THE HEAT MONDAY

MONDAY PM RAIN & STORM CHANCES

MOSTLY DRY TUESDAY

MORE RAIN & STORM CHANCES THIS WEEK

After a hot holiday weekend, we'll see a brief break from the heat Monday. Highs climb into the low to mid 80s.

WRTV

The day is mainly cloudy. Afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the southeast portion of Indiana. Downpours are possible, but severe weather is not likely Monday.

WRTV

We dry out overnight. Clouds clearing to the north overnight will mean slightly cooler temperatures near 60° by Tuesday morning.

WRTV

Tuesday is mainly dry with a bit of sunshine.

WRTV

The rest of this week, we have some rain and thunderstorm chances each day, but no particular day looks to be a complete wash. Highs warm to the upper 80s to end the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. A few thunderstorms possible. High: 83°

Overnight: Mostly to partly cloudy. A little cooler. Low: 67°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast