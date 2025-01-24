Briefly bitter today before a weekend warm up

Headlines



LAST BITTER COLD DAY FOR A BIT

ABOVE FREEZING TOMORROW

40'S IN THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK

January has been a very cold month for us as you know. Today we'll add another below normal day to the total to make it 20 days this month so far. Many of those days have been well below in 20s and even single digits. The good news is the pattern is about to change in a good way for those looking for warmer temperatures.

wrtv

High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 20s today with mostly sunny skies. You will notice the clouds increase late this afternoon and this evening. That will actually help us out with the temperatures. While still cold, it will keep us in the teens if you have Friday evening plans instead of falling into the single digits.

wrtv

Over the weekend the temperatures will moderate. We are in the mid 30s tomorrow and then lower 30s on Sunday. Both days will be fairly cloudy. However, once we get past tomorrow and warming trend will take place.

wrtv

We will be at or a little above normal tomorrow next week with highs in the 40s for a couple of days. Something to finally look forward too.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Cold High: 22°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Steady temps Low: 16°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy High: 37°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 30°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast