Briefly cooler to end the week

We round out the week with a big drop in temperatures. Highs will be more seasonable today with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 50s. A lighter wind and lots of sunshine will help offset the cooler feel.

Whether you're heading to the Taylor Swift concert, or other festivities this evening, you'll want to grab the jacket or a light coat. Temperatures drop from the 50s to the 40s under mostly clear skies.

The cooler temperatures don't last too long. We begin a warm-up this weekend. We do have the chance for a few showers returning Sunday.

Something else to remember this weekend...Daylight Saving Time ends! Clocks fall back one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. While that means the sun comes up an hour earlier Sunday, it's also means the sun will set around 5:30 PM.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 57°
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 37°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 64°
Sunday: Clouds return. 40% chance of showers. High: 71°
Monday: 40% chance of showers. High: 73°

