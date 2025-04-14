A brief cool-down on Tuesday before a mild and more active pattern sets in

Headlines



A COOLER AND BREEZY TUESDAY

MUCH WARMER THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND

SEVERE THREAT POSSIBLE ON FRIDAY

Temperatures will be much cooler on Tuesday, with highs only in the low to mid-50s for most of the day. A cool north wind will make it feel even colder, so break out those jackets once again.

WRTV

Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday, with many of us reaching the low to mid-60s. A few areas to the north will be in the upper 50s. It will feel much better, though, because we’ll have more sunshine and lighter winds.

TK

By Friday, we are again pushing 80°, with a cold front on the way. That could bring some strong to severe storms into the area late Friday and early Saturday morning.

wrtv

We will fine tune time, location and strength of possible storms as we get closer. For now, just heads up as this could impact Easter weekend travel.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy Low: 45°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Cooler High: 55°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 61°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Warmer with a rain chance late. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast