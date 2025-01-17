Briefly warmer today before rain and snow arrive overnight

Headlines



WARMER WITH SUNSHINE TODAY

RAIN OVERNIGHT ENDING AS SNOW TOMORROW MORNING

ANOTHER BITTER BLAST OF AIR TO START THE NEW WEEK

We get a brief reprieve from the bitter cold temperatures today. In fact, today will be the warmest day of the month and year so far as we climb into the low to mid 40s. Wit the warmer temperatures will come plenty of sunshine as well. The combination should help to melt a good amount of snow pack across the area.

wrtv

Late tonight another storm will move into the area and bring mainly rain. Rain will start after 10pm but will be fairly steady throughout the overnight hours. Eventually as colder air comes in some wet snow will mix in north and east of Indy. Any accumulations from the the snow would be an inch or less and should not cause any major issues.

wrtv

Once the storm departs temperatures will start to fall all day tomorrow.

wrtv

Bitter cold air will be in place Monday through Wednesday of next week with several mornings in a row below zero and highs only in the single digits Monday and Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Warmer High: 43°

Overnight: Rain turning to snow late. Low: 33°

Tomorrow: Wintry mix early then mostly cloudy. High: 39° but falling all day

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 18°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast