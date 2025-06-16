Busy week of weather ahead: a severe threat and a heat wave on the way

Headlines



SPOT STORMS TUESDAY

SEVERE THREAT WEDNESDAY

90'S BY THE WEEKEND

A few light showers are possible this evening, mainly in southern areas. Otherwise, it is warm and muggy, with temperatures in the 70s

Tuesday is expected to be a bit unsettled. Once again, a few spot storms may occur at times, but there’s nothing to warrant canceling any plans. Temperatures will be in the 80s, with high humidity persisting and skies ranging from partly to mostly cloudy.

Severe weather is returning to the forecast on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has us in the 'Slight Risk' category. Wind will be the main threat, followed by hail. Depending on how conditions develop, there could also be a small tornado threat, although that remains to be seen. For now, be aware that the threat of severe weather will be present from Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. It will be a WRTV Alert Day.

Once the storms move out, we will experience the heat building out west early this week. We will likely see our first 90°F temperatures by Saturday and can expect to keep temperatures in the 90s through at least Monday.

This would make it the first heat wave of the year as well after a cooler and wetter than normal start of the year.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 69°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Spot storms. High: 84°

Wednesday: Severe threat in the afternoon. High: 85°

Thursday: Morning storms possible. High: 83°

