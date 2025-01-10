Central Indiana sees a second snowfall just days after major accumulation

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is seeing another round of snow just days after some areas got nearly 10” at the beginning of the week.

Anywhere from 2” to 4” of snow is expected on Friday with isolated higher amounts in the southern part of the state.

READ MORE: ALERT DAY: Accumulating snow into tonight

The National Weather Service said a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for most of Indiana until 1 a.m. Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through 1 AM tonight with a total of 2-4 inches of snow expected. Snow will gradually taper down from the west to east during the early overnight hours. Take it easy on your commuteas many accidents have already been reported! #INwx pic.twitter.com/ZIYl31pOc1 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 10, 2025

Officials are urging drivers to slow down as the snow accumulates on roads. Since noon, Indiana State Police says troopers had responded to 36 crashes and seven slide-offs.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine says as he was sitting behind a broken-down vehicle, the driver of another vehicle “spun out of control” and hit a concrete wall on I-465.

While I sitting behind a broken down vehicle, the driver of this car spun out of control as he approached us and hit the concrete wall on I-465, thankfully no injuries



Please, Please, Please slow down pic.twitter.com/ctNrools96 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 10, 2025

“Please, please, please slow down,” Perrine said.