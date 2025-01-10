Watch Now
Central Indiana sees a second snowfall just days after major accumulation

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is seeing another round of snow just days after some areas got nearly 10” at the beginning of the week.

Anywhere from 2” to 4” of snow is expected on Friday with isolated higher amounts in the southern part of the state.

READ MORE: ALERT DAY: Accumulating snow into tonight

The National Weather Service said a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for most of Indiana until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officials are urging drivers to slow down as the snow accumulates on roads. Since noon, Indiana State Police says troopers had responded to 36 crashes and seven slide-offs.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine says as he was sitting behind a broken-down vehicle, the driver of another vehicle “spun out of control” and hit a concrete wall on I-465.

“Please, please, please slow down,” Perrine said.

