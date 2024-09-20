Changes to the forecast arrive over the weekend

Headlines



AROUND 90° BOTH TODAY AND TOMORROW

RAIN CHANCES ARE FINALLY SET TO RETURN

SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK

Yesterday temperatures climbed to 91° in Indy, just two degrees off the record high. We will be right back to around 90° again this afternoon. Skies will go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon hours.

Most of us will stay dry but an isolated storm will be possible this afternoon and evening. Severe weather isn't likely but some lightning could cause a few isolated issues for high school football games. Any delay would be brief.

Tomorrow is still hot but cooler weather will arrive on Sunday as a stronger cold front comes through. This second front will represent a big change in our weather pattern.

We will move to more seasonable temperatures next week with better rain chances much of next week. Monday will be the day where the rain could be the most widespread.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 68°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Storms arrive. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast