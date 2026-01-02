Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chilly but Dry Weekend; Warmer Again Next Week

TK3.png
WRTV
TK3.png
Posted

Headlines

  • COOL BUT DRY WEEKEND
  • WARMER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK
  • RAIN CHANCES RETURN NEXT THURSDAY

The normal high temperature for this time of year is 37°. We'll be running just below that over the weekend, with more sunshine expected on Sunday. Saturday will start with clouds, but they’ll thin out in the afternoon, allowing for more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s.

TK2.png

Sunday will have similar temperatures, but there will be much more sunshine, making it a pleasant early January day

TK7.png

Temperatures will moderate next week, returning to the mid-50s by Tuesday and Wednesday, and reaching close to 60° on Thursday.

TK6.png

With the warmth, however, rain chances will begin on Thursday

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 23°
Saturday: Decreasing clouds. High: 35°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 35°
Monday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High: 48°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.