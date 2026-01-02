Chilly but Dry Weekend; Warmer Again Next Week

Headlines



COOL BUT DRY WEEKEND

WARMER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK

RAIN CHANCES RETURN NEXT THURSDAY

The normal high temperature for this time of year is 37°. We'll be running just below that over the weekend, with more sunshine expected on Sunday. Saturday will start with clouds, but they’ll thin out in the afternoon, allowing for more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s.

Sunday will have similar temperatures, but there will be much more sunshine, making it a pleasant early January day

Temperatures will moderate next week, returning to the mid-50s by Tuesday and Wednesday, and reaching close to 60° on Thursday.

With the warmth, however, rain chances will begin on Thursday

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 23°

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. High: 35°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 35°

Monday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High: 48°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast