Chilly Nights, Pleasant Days; Dry Until Thursday Morning

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WARMING TREND THROUGH THURSDAY

RAIN CHANCES EARLY THURSDAY & FRIDAY

MUCH COLDER AGAIN FRIDAY

A couple of chilly nights are ahead, including tomorrow morning, as most of us will once again be below freezing. In fact, outside of Indy, temperatures will drop into the 20s with mainly clear skies. You will need a heavier jacket again in the morning. Despite the cold start, we will warm up quickly and return to seasonable temperatures.

WRTV

Our normal high this time of year is 55°. We will be right around that temperature Tuesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. All in all, a fairly nice late March day.

WRTV

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week and potentially another record high temperature as we get back into the low 80s.

wrtv

As for rain chances, some storms will be possible Thursday morning and then again on Friday. That will be followed by colder temperatures once again.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear and cold Low: 30°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy High: 55°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 67°

Thursday: Sct. storms. Warm & partly cloudy. High: 81°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast