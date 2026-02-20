Chilly weekend with snow chances on Sunday

Headlines



Saturday will be a breezy but bright day for us, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will come in just below the 40° mark. While it won’t be as warm as we have been recently, it still won’t be a bad day for February

Sunday will have more of a winter look and feel to it. Highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark, and we will be dealing with snow showers off and on through the morning hours—and even into the early afternoon for some.

Most locations will see less than an inch, but some areas to the north could pick up a little bit more. The higher totals will be possible in some of the heavier bursts.

It remains chilly on Monday, but then we get back above normal as the week progresses and we round out the month of February.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Breezy. Partly cloudy Low: 26°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy High: 40°

Sunday: Snow showers. Light accumulation. High: 33°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. High: 32°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast