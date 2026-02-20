Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Chilly weekend with snow chances on Sunday

TK3.png
WRTV
TK3.png
Posted

Headlines

  • BREEZY BUT NOT AS GUSTY SATURDAY
  • SNOW SHOWERS ON SUNDAY
  • MINOR ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE

Saturday will be a breezy but bright day for us, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will come in just below the 40° mark. While it won’t be as warm as we have been recently, it still won’t be a bad day for February

TK1.png

Sunday will have more of a winter look and feel to it. Highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark, and we will be dealing with snow showers off and on through the morning hours—and even into the early afternoon for some.

TK6.png

Most locations will see less than an inch, but some areas to the north could pick up a little bit more. The higher totals will be possible in some of the heavier bursts.

TK7.png

It remains chilly on Monday, but then we get back above normal as the week progresses and we round out the month of February.

TK2.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Breezy. Partly cloudy Low: 26°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy High: 40°
Sunday: Snow showers. Light accumulation. High: 33°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. High: 32°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.