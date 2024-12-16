Clouds clear Monday night; sunshine returns Tuesday

Headlines



CLOUDS CLEAR MONDAY NIGHT

MAINLY SUNNY BUT COOLER TUESDAY

ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS WEDNESDAY

A few more scattered showers are possible Monday evening. The last of the rain exits tonight along with the clouds. As clouds clear, this allows temperatures to fall through the 50s and 40s this evening. Tuesday morning is noticeably cooler in the mid 30s.

WRTV

Tuesday will be a dry, mainly sunny day. Highs warm into the upper 40s, which is still above normal for mid-December, but will feel cooler compared to the mild weather Sunday and Monday.

WRTV

Another round of showers is likely starting Wednesday morning, and possibly lingering through the day. Most of the precipitation looks like rain, however, some mixed wintry precipitation could be possible. This system will exit Wednesday night, and we will remain dry Thursday. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s Thursday.

WRTV

With the cooler temperatures remaining Friday through the weekend, it is possible we could see a few snow showers Friday and a few flurries Saturday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds clear. Low: 34°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 48°

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 42°

