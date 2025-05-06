Clouds clearing Tuesday with near normal high temperatures

Headlines



CLOUDS CLEARING TODAY

WARMER WEDNESDAY

FEW SHOWERS THURSDAY

Tuesday afternoon is shaping up to be nice, with clouds clearing and temperatures warming to the low 70s. A normal high temperature for May 6 is 71°, so we are right on target. The evening will be pleasant with temperatures falling again through the 60s.

Wednesday is even warmer, with highs climbing into the mid 70s. Skies will look a bit more cloudy at times tomorrow. There is a slight chance for a shower late in the day, but many will stay completely dry.

Thursday there is a better chance for rain showers scattered through the day. We dry out Friday, when temperatures take a brief tumble near 70°.

Temperatures warm again through the weekend, and the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday looks to stay sunny.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clouds clearing. High: 72°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 50°

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 76°

