Clouds clearing Tuesday with near normal high temperatures

Headlines
- CLOUDS CLEARING TODAY
- WARMER WEDNESDAY
- FEW SHOWERS THURSDAY
Tuesday afternoon is shaping up to be nice, with clouds clearing and temperatures warming to the low 70s. A normal high temperature for May 6 is 71°, so we are right on target. The evening will be pleasant with temperatures falling again through the 60s.
Wednesday is even warmer, with highs climbing into the mid 70s. Skies will look a bit more cloudy at times tomorrow. There is a slight chance for a shower late in the day, but many will stay completely dry.
Thursday there is a better chance for rain showers scattered through the day. We dry out Friday, when temperatures take a brief tumble near 70°.
Temperatures warm again through the weekend, and the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday looks to stay sunny.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Clouds clearing. High: 72°
Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 50°
Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 76°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast