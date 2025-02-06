Clouds decrease this afternoon. Overall pattern remains active

Headlines



DECREASING CLOUDS TODAY

FAIRLY SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES

NEXT STORM ARRIVES ON SATURDAY

Clouds will hang tough through the morning before brighter skies return this afternoon. While the clouds are in place temperatures will hold pretty steady. Once we get into the sunshine though skies temperatures will climb into the low 40s. Patience will be the name of the game today.

Temperatures will hold pretty seasonable through the weekend before they eventually below normal next week.

The next storm will arrive on Saturday. It could start as brief mix early Saturday morning before going over to all rain during the day with highs near 40°. Another storm next week could bring some snow to the area by Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clouds decrease. Some PM sun High: 42°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Colder Low: 24°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy High: 38°

Saturday: Rain. High: 39

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast