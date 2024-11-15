Clouds hang tough today. Brighter over the weekend

Headlines

CLOUDS HANG TOUGH TODAY

SOME SUNSHINE OVER THE WEEKEND

BIG PATTERN CHANGE NEXT WEEK

Skies will once again have trouble clearing out today. Look for lots of clouds and a cool breeze out of the north. That will keep the temperatures from warming much at all. Highs will only be in the low 50s for most. With the lack of sun and the breeze it will feel cooler than that so have that jacket handy all day.

Skies will brighten tomorrow and will make for a decent start to the weekend with highs in the mid too upper 50s. We jump into the 60s on Sunday but clouds will quickly start to gather again with rain expected by early Monday morning.

The BIG weather headline though will be the first big push of winter-like air and the chance for some snow showers at the end of next week.

Temperatures will go from near 70° on Tuesday to low temperatures in the 20s on Friday morning. The transition is on Wednesday with Thursday being the day you could see some rain and snow showers along with gusty winds.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy skies. High: 54°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. High: 57°

Sunday: Clouds increase. High: 63°

