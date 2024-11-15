Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Clouds hang tough today. Brighter over the weekend

TK3.png
wrtv
TK3.png
Posted

Headlines

  • CLOUDS HANG TOUGH TODAY
  • SOME SUNSHINE OVER THE WEEKEND
  • BIG PATTERN CHANGE NEXT WEEK

Skies will once again have trouble clearing out today. Look for lots of clouds and a cool breeze out of the north. That will keep the temperatures from warming much at all. Highs will only be in the low 50s for most. With the lack of sun and the breeze it will feel cooler than that so have that jacket handy all day.

TK2.png

Skies will brighten tomorrow and will make for a decent start to the weekend with highs in the mid too upper 50s. We jump into the 60s on Sunday but clouds will quickly start to gather again with rain expected by early Monday morning.

TK4.png

The BIG weather headline though will be the first big push of winter-like air and the chance for some snow showers at the end of next week.

TK1.png

Temperatures will go from near 70° on Tuesday to low temperatures in the 20s on Friday morning. The transition is on Wednesday with Thursday being the day you could see some rain and snow showers along with gusty winds.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Cloudy skies. High: 54°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44°
Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. High: 57°
Sunday: Clouds increase. High: 63°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk