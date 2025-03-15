Cloudy and cooler to end the weekend Sunday

Headlines
- SHOWERS EARLY SUNDAY
- COOLER AND BREEZY DAY
- SUNSHINE RETURNS MONDAY
Heavy rain continues Saturday evening. Some showers linger into Sunday morning, but they will be lighter compared to the rain Saturday evening. Some showers early in the morning could be a rain/snow mix, as temperatures are cooler Sunday.
We should dry out by Sunday evening, then clouds continue to clear Sunday night. This will mean some sunshine by Monday.
Temperatures are near normal Monday in the low 50s, but that may seem cool after this past warm week. Temperatures continue to warm near 70 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Saturday Night: Rain, heavy at times. Low: 42°
Sunday: AM showers. Cooler, cloudy, breezy. High: 49°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 56°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast