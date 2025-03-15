Watch Now
Cloudy and cooler to end the weekend Sunday

MT 5.png
Headlines

  • SHOWERS EARLY SUNDAY
  • COOLER AND BREEZY DAY
  • SUNSHINE RETURNS MONDAY

Heavy rain continues Saturday evening. Some showers linger into Sunday morning, but they will be lighter compared to the rain Saturday evening. Some showers early in the morning could be a rain/snow mix, as temperatures are cooler Sunday.

MT 1.png

We should dry out by Sunday evening, then clouds continue to clear Sunday night. This will mean some sunshine by Monday.

MT 2.png

Temperatures are near normal Monday in the low 50s, but that may seem cool after this past warm week. Temperatures continue to warm near 70 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Saturday Night: Rain, heavy at times. Low: 42°
Sunday: AM showers. Cooler, cloudy, breezy. High: 49°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

